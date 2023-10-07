Barcelona intends to terminate its contract with a sponsor due to the non-payment of €40 million

Barcelona is prepared to terminate its contract with the German fund Libero. This information is reported by Marca.

According to the source, the issue revolves around the fact that this fund promised to pay a substantial sum to the club for 29.5% of Barça Studios shares before the close of the summer transfer window. They made an advance payment but did not invest the promised 40 million euros. Barcelona had anticipated using these funds for acquiring new players.

Libero continues to delay payments, prompting the Catalan club's leadership to seek other investors.

The club has set the end of the season as the deadline to secure the necessary funding. If the money is not paid, Barcelona is ready to completely terminate the contract and find other partners.

It is reported that the club has several interested parties.

In addition, Barcelona's next match is scheduled for October 8th. In La Liga, under the guidance of Xavi, they will face Granada away.