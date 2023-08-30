Barcelona hopes to complete transfer of star Portuguese striker

"Barcelona" continues its attempts to sign midfielder João Félix from "Atlético Madrid" and the Portuguese national team, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Catalan club is looking for a way to loan the player while complying with financial fair play rules. "Atlético" is willing to part with the player since he is not in the plans of the team's head coach, Diego Simeone.

Previously, it was reported that Félix would wait until the last moment for a transfer to Barcelona, but if the transfer falls through, he would consider a move to one of the clubs in Saudi Arabia. It's worth noting that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia will close on September 20.

It has also been reported that there is interest in the 23-year-old Portuguese player from "Paris Saint-Germain," "Benfica," "Aston Villa," "Manchester United," and "Newcastle."

Félix is a product of "Benfica's" youth academy. In the summer of 2019, the Portuguese club sold the forward to "Atlético Madrid" for a transfer fee of 127.2 million euros. In the second half of the last season, Félix played for "Chelsea" on loan. He played 20 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring four goals. His contract with "Atlético Madrid" is valid until the summer of 2027.