Barcelona has started the search for a coach. It is known who will definitely not be in the team

Barcelona has begun preparing for Xavi's departure in the summer and have started looking for his successor.

Matteo Moretto reports that despite the blaugrana's ties with three Italian coaches, they will not be at Barcelona. Antonio Conte and Thiago Motta will remain in Italy.

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, on the other hand, has kickbacks spelled out in his contract. They don't seem big for Barcelona, but it will be a very strong investment in him, both financially and otherwise.

Earlier it was reported that former Bayern and German national team coach Hans-Dieter Flick, who is the favorite of club president Joan Laporta, is considered the main candidate to take charge of Barcelona.

The blaugrana's sporting director Deco favors his compatriot and current Porto coach Sergio Conceição.