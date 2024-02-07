The search for a new head coach of Barcelona has caused disagreements among the club’s management

On July 1, Barcelona will get a new head coach after Xavi's announced departure, and the search for the successor of the Catalan legend is causing disagreements within the club itself.

As reported by As, "Blaugranas" are considering two candidates: Bayern Munich's head coach Hansi Flick and Porto's coach Sergio Conceicao. Moreover, the first one is a protégé of Barcelona's president Joan Laporta, and the second one - of the club's sports director Deco. This is causing disagreements among the "blue-garnet" leaders.

Laporta advocates for attracting a veteran coach with extensive experience and a proven character, capable of uniting people's enthusiasm, while Deco prefers a coach with a lower profile, able to adapt to the requirements of the scenario and wanting to take a step forward in his career.

Recall that the press previously named Jürgen Klopp as one of the candidates for the position of Barcelona's head coach, and Deco reacted to these rumors.