Barcelona reacted to media statements regarding interest in Klopp

Deco, Barcelona's sporting director, commented on media reports about Barcelona's alleged interest in Liverpool's head coach, Jürgen Klopp.

In a conversation with La Vanguardia, Deco diplomatically responded to questions about inviting Klopp, stating:

"He is a wonderful coach, but I think it's not the right time to talk about it."

Deco also shared his expectations for the new Barcelona head coach, saying:

"The new coach will want changes, but first, we have to explain the project and idea. There are many components here."

It's worth noting that the current Barcelona coach, Xavi, announced he would leave the team at the end of the 2023/2024 season. Klopp, working with Liverpool since 2015, will also leave his team at the end of the season.

Other contenders for the Barcelona head coach position include Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Thiago Motta, Rafael Marquez, Imanol Alguacil, and Sergio Conceicao.