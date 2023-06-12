Barcelona have set their transfer target for the summer

"Barcelona" is showing interest in midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from "Fiorentina," according to Corriere dello Sport.

According to the source, the Catalan club considers the player as their main target for the upcoming summer transfer window. However, acquiring the player may not be easy as the Italian club is demanding a fee of at least 30 million euros.

In the current season, 26-year-old Amrabat has played 49 matches in all competitions for "Fiorentina," scoring no goals and providing just one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.