Barcelona have found a replacement for Lewandowski

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sheshko can continue his career in one of the strongest clubs in Europe in the new season.

Catalan Barcelona is interested in his services.

According to Football Espana, the Blaugrana are considering the possibility of transferring the player. At the same time, the Spanish giants are not going to make an offer for the player in the winter transfer window. The Catalans expect that they will be able to settle financial issues by the summer transfer window and will then try to acquire a scoring forward.

Let us remind you that Sheshko moved to RB Leipzig last summer, but remained at Red Bull Salzburg on loan until the end of the season.

Interestingly, last year Manchester United were interested in the striker's services, but in the end they chose the Bundesliga.

This season, Sheshko played his first matches in Germany and has already scored two goals.

Let us remember that the Catalans spent practically no money on new players last summer. This is due to financial restrictions at the club.