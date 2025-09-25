Barcelona have chosen Lewandowski's successor. A high-profile name

Flick has taken the matter into his own hands.

There are plenty of signs that this season will be the last for the experienced striker Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona. The Catalan club is taking a responsible approach to finding a successor for the Pole, and head coach Hansi Flick has personally become involved in the process for the Blaugrana.

Details: According to SportBild, the German specialist personally wants Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy to strengthen Barcelona's squad. It is still unclear how much the Camp Nou side are willing to invest in his transfer, but it is known that Barcelona is among the clubs with permission to activate his €70 million release clause.

Barcelona could have addressed the striker position to replace the 37-year-old Pole this summer, but chose not to sign a new frontman, postponing the decision until the summer of 2026.

Reminder: In the upcoming match against Real Oviedo, Flick will have to manage not only without Gavi, who is out of action at least until the end of November, but also without Lamine Yamal.