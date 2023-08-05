Barcelona have big difficulties with the registration of Gundogan

RU RU
Football news Today, 08:00
Barcelona have big problems with the registration of newcomer Ilkay Gundogan in La Liga.

According to Footmercato, the stellar newcomer may end his cooperation with the Catalan club in the near future if the situation does not change.

The source notes that the transfer of winger Ousmane Dembele to PSG can help with the registration of the German footballer. In this case, the club's payroll will seriously unload.

Recall that the 32-year-old German national team player has been playing for Manchester City since 2016. Together with the English club, he won 14 trophies, including five English league titles and one in the Champions League. He spent the last season for the “citizens” as a captain and was one of the key players in the English.

In the 2022/2023 season, Gundogan made 51 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and six assists.

This summer, he received the status of a free agent and signed a contract with Barcelona.

