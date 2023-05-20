Barcelona has found a replacement for Sergio Busquets

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich is rumored to be considering a club change this summer.

According to the media, the German player could become the "new Sergio Busquets" for Barcelona.

The Catalan club has been exploring various options for the defensive midfield position, but now they believe that Kimmich is the most suitable candidate.

Previously, there were reports of Barcelona's interest in the 28-year-old German player, and this intention is becoming increasingly serious.

However, Bayern Munich is not interested in selling Kimmich in the upcoming summer transfer window.