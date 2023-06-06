"Barcelona" has achieved the registration of the contract of a young talent

The Appeals Court has granted Barcelona's request for a review of La Liga's decision to prohibit the registration of midfielder Gavi's new contract, according to Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the court has ruled that the Catalan club legally extended the player's contract. If Barcelona had not been able to obtain a review of the contract decision, the midfielder could have left the team in the summer transfer window as a free agent.

In the current season, 18-year-old Gavi has played 49 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing seven assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.