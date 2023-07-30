Barcelona destroy Real Madrid in a friendly match

Barcelona achieved a resounding 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in a friendly match held in Arlington, USA, at the Cowboys Stadium.

Usman Dembélé opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 15th minute. Towards the end of the match, Fermin Lopez increased the lead for the Catalan club. Just before the final whistle, Ferran Torres extended the lead, securing the convincing win for Barcelona.

It's worth noting that due to injuries, two Barcelona players, defender Andreas Christensen and midfielder Ilkay Gündogan, were substituted in the first half.

Barcelona Spain - Real Madrid Spain - 3:0 (1:0)

Goals: Dembélé, 15 - 1:0, Lopez, 85 - 2:0, Ferran Torres, 90 - 3:0

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Araujo (Ezzalzuli, 76), Christensen (Eric Garcia, 29), Koundé, Balde (Dest, 76), Gündogan (Sergi Roberto, 42), De Jong (Alonso, 76), Romeu (Ferran Torres, 76), Pedri (Lopez, 66), Dembélé (Rafinha, 66), Lewandowski (Fati, 76).

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Alaba, Militao, Mendy (Fran Garcia, 45), Valverde (Kroos, 58), Camavinga (Modric, 58), Chust, Bellingham (Hoselu, 73), Vinicius Junior, Rodrigo (Brahim Diaz, 83).

Yellow cards: Camavinga (25), Chust (34), De Jong (41), Carvajal (45), Koundé (62), Romeu (71), Alaba (81).