Barcelona defender Araujo has moved to another club in La Liga

The press service of "Las Palmas" has announced on their official website the signing of right-back Julian Araujo from "Barcelona" and the Mexican national team.

The club from the Canary Islands has secured the player on loan until the summer of 2024. However, "Las Palmas" will not have a priority option to buy the player after the loan period.

Julian Araujo, 21 years old, joined "Barcelona" in January 2023. He transferred from the American club "Los Angeles Galaxy" for a fee of four million euros. Unfortunately, Araujo did not make his debut for "Barca" last season as his transfer was completed a few seconds after the closure of the winter transfer window. During his time at "Los Angeles Galaxy," Araujo participated in 109 matches over four seasons, scoring two goals and providing 14 assists.

Araujo was born in the United States of America and represented the U.S. national team at youth and youth development levels from 2017 to 2021. However, in 2021, he made the decision to play for the Mexican national team. He has played a total of 10 matches for the Mexican national team, scoring no goals and providing no assists, but has received three yellow cards.