"Barcelona" decided not to part with a talented player

Barcelona has decided not to part ways with goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, as reported by Marca.

According to the source, the management of the Catalan club has decided to activate the option for the automatic extension of the player's contract until the summer of 2025, despite previous reports suggesting his departure from the club. However, Barcelona plans to loan out Tenas to a La Liga club that is willing to fully cover his salary, which amounts to 1.5 million euros per year.

In the past season, the 22-year-old Arnau played 30 matches for Barcelona B and conceded 27 goals.