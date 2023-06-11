Barcelona decide on Fati's future

"Barcelona" wants to sell forward Ansu Fati in the summer transfer window, but with certain conditions, according to Mundo Deportivo.

According to the source, the Catalan club is willing to sell the player, but with the possibility of a buy-back option. In this way, the team's head coach, Xavi, still hopes to count on the forward if he manages to prove himself in another club. It was previously reported that "Wolverhampton" is interested in the player.

In the current season, the 20-year-old Fati has played 51 matches for "Barcelona" in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.