Barcelona could join the fight for Harry Kane

Today, 17:15
Photo: Harry Kane's Instagram/Author Unknown

"Barcelona" is showing interest in the forward of Tottenham Hotspur and the English national team, Harry Kane, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, the Catalan club is considering the possibility of signing the player in the summer of 2024 when his contract with Tottenham expires. However, signing the player will not be easy as Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in acquiring him on a free transfer.

Earlier reports stated that Tottenham Hotspur refused to sell Kane this summer. The club is hoping to sign a new contract with the player.

29-year-old Kane is a product of Tottenham Hotspur's academy and has been playing for the first team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. However, the player has not won any trophies with the club. Kane's main achievement with Tottenham Hotspur is reaching the UEFA Champions League final in the 2018/2019 season.

Kane has been representing the English national team since 2015. He has played 84 matches for the English national team, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists.

