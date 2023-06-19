Barcelona could buy world champions

"Barcelona" is showing interest in midfielder Guido Rodriguez from "Real Betis" and the Argentine national team, according to Diario Sport.

According to the source, the Catalan club may acquire the player in the summer transfer window. Barcelona sees the Argentine as a cheaper alternative to "Real Sociedad" midfielder Martin Zubimendi, for whom a fee of 60 million euros is being demanded.

In the current season, 29-year-old Rodriguez has played 44 matches in all competitions for "Betis" and scored two goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.