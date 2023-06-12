Barcelona could buy Atlético midfielder
Yannick Ferreira Carrasco
According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona is considering the possibility of acquiring midfielder Yannick Ferreira Carrasco from Atletico Madrid and the Belgian national team.
The source suggests that Barcelona has the opportunity to sign the player for 16 million euros. However, the transfer of the Belgian can only happen if Barcelona sells winger Ferran Torres. Barcelona values their player at 40 million euros.
In the current season, 29-year-old Carrasco has played 44 matches in all competitions for Atletico Madrid, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Torres has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 45 matches for Barcelona.
