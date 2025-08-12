Barcelona close to signing two African talents

The deal could be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to the Sport.Es portal, Catalan side Barcelona are on the verge of signing two young Malian players, Aboubacar Maiga and Mustafa Traore.

This transfer could take place as part of Barcelona's cooperation with the African football agency African Foot.

Aboubacar Maiga is a player who would be the best fit for Barça at this moment. He is a highly technical playmaking midfielder with exceptional skills for African football. Creative, with excellent vision and the ability to adapt to the 'number 4' role that Barcelona has honed in its youth system, Maiga has been closely monitored by Barça coaches for months. They are convinced he could become a very exciting player for the team.

Mustafa Traore is a lightning-fast forward, excellent in one-on-one situations and with a strong ability to deliver accurate crosses. Academy coaches highlight his technical and developing abilities, although they note he needs to improve his finishing statistics. He is a powerful and skillful footballer, reminiscent of Ibrahima Diarra, who made a strong impression at the blaugrana club during his stint after being signed.

Previously, the Catalans had already strengthened their ranks with Malian forward Ibrahima Diarra, who joined Barça's academy as a result of ongoing cooperation between the parties.

If they adapt to the playing style and philosophy of the blaugrana, Barça will sign them officially when they turn 18, allowing them to continue developing their careers with Barcelona. For now, these two will be the only African players included in the main squad list for the current season, as the club continues its search for new talent in the future.

