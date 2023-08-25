Barcelona close to signing Portugal star striker

Forward of Madrid "Atletico" and the Portugal national team, João Félix, is close to a move to "Barcelona," according to Jijantes FC.

According to the source, the Catalan club may loan the player until the summer of 2024. At the same time, "Barca" will fully cover his salary, but will not have the priority right to buy the player. The head coach of Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, has approved the Portuguese's transfer. Previously, Félix openly stated that he had always dreamed of playing for "Barcelona."

Félix, 23, has been playing for "Atletico" since the summer of 2019. He transferred to the Spanish club from the Portuguese "Benfica." The transfer fee amounted to 127.2 million euros. In total, he has played 131 matches in all competitions for "Los Rojiblancos," scored 34 goals, and provided 18 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

In the second half of the previous season, Félix played for "Chelsea" on loan. He played 20 matches for the English club and scored four goals.

Félix has been playing for the Portugal national team since 2019. In total, he has played 31 matches for the national team, scored five goals, provided three assists, and also received three yellow cards.