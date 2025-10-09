ES ES FR FR
Barcelona cannot officially announce Super League withdrawal. The club faces a hefty fine

Financial troubles may arise
Football news Today, 14:07
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Barcelona has decided to finally pull out of the Super League project, initiated by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, but the club cannot make this announcement public just yet.

Details: According to COPE, Barcelona is holding back from making this move official due to the threat of significant financial penalties.

“The only reason the club hasn’t announced its withdrawal is the large financial sanctions that would have to be paid for leaving A22, the company managing the Super League project. Unlike other clubs that exited in time, Barcelona acted too late and wants to avoid getting caught up in legal battles,” a COPE journalist reported.

He also noted that the club’s management, led by Joan Laporta, decided to “let the project die a natural death,” believing that a league featuring only two clubs in Europe has no future.

Recall: Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, where the club ultimately decided to abandon the Super League.

Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
