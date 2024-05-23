Barcelona bosses were interested in their player's opinion on Xavi's likely successor

There are many indications that, despite recent statements, Barcelona head coach Xavi will not finish his contract and will leave the team this summer. Against this backdrop, the Blaugrana bosses have started looking for a successor and have even consulted their players on the matter.

Thus, Football Espana with reference to Cadena Cope reports that Barcelona asked the opinion of the most likely candidate for the post of head coach Hans-Dieter Flick from midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who crossed paths with him in the national team.

The player, however, responded by saying that as a person he is great but lacks a bit of toughness when comparing the 59-year-old coach to his compatriot Thomas Tuchel.

It is believed that at Barcelona, Flick will already have a good relationship with Robert Lewandowski, who he worked with at Bayern, as well as Gundogan and Marc-André ter Stegen, who he managed when he was head coach of the German national team.