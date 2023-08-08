RU RU
Barcelona beat Tottenham to win first trophy of the season

Football news Today, 16:08
In the Joan Gamper Cup match, Barcelona defeated Tottenham Hotspur with a score of 4-2. The match took place at the Camp Nou in Barcelona and concluded with a 4-2 result.

Early in the game, Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring. Oliver Skipp equalized for Tottenham in the middle of the first half. Skipp then scored again in the 36th minute, giving the English club the lead. Ferran Torres leveled the score for Barcelona in the 81st minute. Ansu Fati put Barcelona ahead in the 90th minute. In injury time, Abdel Ezzalzuli sealed the final score.

Barcelona won the Joan Gamper Cup for the 46th time and secured their 10th consecutive victory in the tournament.

Barcelona (Spain) - Tottenham Hotspur (England) - 4:2 (1:2)
Goals: 1:0 - Lewandowski (3), 1:1 - Skipp (24), 1:2 - Skipp (36), 2:2 - Ferran Torres (81), 3:2 - Fati (90), 4:2 - Ezzalzuli (93).

Barcelona Lineup: ter Stegen (Peña, 61), Balde (Alonso, 61), Araujo (Roberto, 32), Eric Garcia (Yamal, 80), Koundé, Frenkie de Jong, Roméo (Lopez, 80), Gavi (Fati, 61), Pedri (Gündogan, 62), Raphinha (Ezzalzuli, 62), Lewandowski (Torres, 61)

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup: Vicatorio, Porro, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon, Skipp (Devine, 72), Bissouma (Sarr, 88), Lo Celso, Solomon, Perisic (Spence, 72), Richarlison (Scarlett, 76)

