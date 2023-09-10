Barcelona are confident that they will be able to extend the contract with the manager

Barcelona wants to extend the contract of general manager Javi Enrández, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

According to information, Barcelona was always confident that it would be able to extend the contract with Xavi. The club has a ready offer, but the coach wanted to focus on work, so it was only a matter of time. In March, it was reported that he wanted to win his first La Liga title as a manager first.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona never saw the new deal as a problem. It was a matter of time and it will be resolved soon. Also, in the last 24-48 hours, negotiations are being held to extend the contract until 2025.

Javi Hernandez took charge of Barcelona in November 2021 and signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. During this period, he managed to win the Supercup of Spain 2023 and become the champion of Spain in the 2022-2023 season. He played 93 matches as Barcelona manager, winning 58, drawing 16 and losing 19 during that period.

This season, Barça is in third place with three wins and one draw.