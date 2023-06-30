Barcelona announces parting ways with experienced defender

The press service of “Barcelona” on the official website announced the departure of the French defender Samuel Umtiti.

The Catalan club agreed with the player on the early termination of the contract, which was calculated until the summer of 2026. Thus, the 29-year-old Frenchman became a free agent and will be able to move to another club for free. Terms of termination of the contract were not disclosed.

Umtiti moved to Barcelona in 2016 from Lyon. The transfer amount was 25 million euros. In total, he made 133 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He played 31 matches for the French national team and scored four goals. 2-time Spanish champion, 3-time Spanish Cup winner, French Cup winner, 2-time Spanish Super Cup winner, French Super Cup winner, world champion.