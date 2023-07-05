Barcelona announce signing of Spain defender

The press service of Barcelona, on its official website, announced the transfer of Spanish national team defender Iñigo Martinez.

The 32-year-old player was a free agent, and therefore, he joined the Catalan club without any transfer fee. The parties have signed a contract until the summer of 2025. The release clause in Martinez's contract is set at €400 million.

Martinez is a product of Real Sociedad's youth academy. In January 2018, he moved to Athletic Bilbao in a transfer worth €32 million, which became a record for the Bilbao-based club. He has played a total of 239 matches in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists. He has also represented the Spanish national team in 20 matches, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and receiving three yellow cards. He is the winner of the 2021 Spanish Super Cup and the 2013 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

It is worth noting that in the previous season, Barcelona became the champion of Spain. As a result, the Catalan club secured direct qualification to the group stage of the 2023/2024 Champions League.