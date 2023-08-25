Barcelona and PSG target Chelsea striker

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is also looking for a new club. The transfer window in Europe is about to close and the player has a number of interesting offers.

As journalist Gianluca Di Marzio writes on his social networks, the Belgian striker has attracted the attention of the Catalan "Barcelona" and the French "Paris Saint-Germain". Previously, also to him active interest was from the Italian “Roma”.

According to the source, the Roman team is the main candidate for signing the Belgian. Roma are willing to take on Lukaku's full salary in the loan deal, but they don't want to include a mandatory buyout clause.

At the same time, Chelsea continue to insist on a full-fledged sale of the player. If no such offer comes from Europe, the London club is going to wait for a new offer from Saudi Arabia.

As for Barcelona and PSG, both European giants are also ready to join the fight for the Belgian striker, but only if it comes to rent.