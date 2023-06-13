Barcelona agree transfer of Brazilian talent

According to AS, "Barcelona" has reached an agreement to sign forward Vitor Roke from "Atletico Paranaense".

The Catalan club will reportedly pay €40 million for the player, who has been dubbed the "Brazilian Suarez". The payment will be made in three installments. However, the issue lies in the registration of the Brazilian's contract. In order to register him, Barcelona needs to sell at least three players in the summer transfer window.

In the current season, the 18-year-old Roke has played 25 matches in all competitions for "Atletico Paranaense", scoring 10 goals and providing five assists.