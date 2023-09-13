RU RU NG NG
Ballon d'Or nominee Khvicha hasn't scored in 20 matches in a row

Football news Today, 02:00
Ballon d'Or nominee Khvicha surprises with goal drought Photo: Napoli Twitter

Over the last 20 matches, winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has never scored a goal against the opponents.

The 2023 Ballon d'Or nominee failed to excel in games both for the national team and for the Italian Napoli.

The star Georgian footballer scored his last goal in March of this year in a match against Torino (4:0) in the Italian Championship.

At the beginning of September, he played in two matches of the Euro 2024 qualifying tournament against Norway (1:2) and Spain (1:7), but did not score any effective actions.

In his last 20 matches for Napoli and Georgia in all competitions, Kvarakhtselia has provided one assist. He assisted his partner in the home match of the 2nd round of Serie A against Sassuolo (2:0).

Last season, Khvicha played 43 matches for the Italian champions, scoring 14 goals and making 14 assists.

According to the Internet portal Transfermarkt, the football player's value is currently 85 million euros. In the summer there were rumors that top European clubs were interested in the Georgian’s services.

