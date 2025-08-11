RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Azteca Renovations Raise Concerns Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Azteca Renovations Raise Concerns Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Football news Today, 18:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Azteca Renovations Raise Concerns Ahead of 2026 World Cup Azteca Renovations Raise Concerns Ahead of 2026 World Cup

According to images shared by the specialized account Estadios México, Estadio Azteca appears far from ready as it approaches the 2026 World Cup. Less than a year before hosting the opening match on June 11, featuring the Mexican national team, the stadium is still without turf or seating, with sections of the stands undergoing structural work.

Photos show cranes inside the venue and areas where foundations are being reinforced before installing new seats, with no public details yet on their layout or colors. Speculation suggests Club América’s crest, traditionally displayed in the stands, may be absent during the tournament.

The pitch remains a major concern. While BBVA and Akron stadiums have already completed their turf replacements, heavy machinery at the Azteca is still working on bare ground. Organizers face a tight schedule, as the venue must host at least two test matches before the World Cup opener. Pressure is raising, for both the host nation and FIFA, to deliver satisfying conditions for both the players and the worldwide audience.

Related teams and leagues
World Cup World Cup Table World Cup Fixtures World Cup Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores