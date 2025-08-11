Azteca Renovations Raise Concerns Ahead of 2026 World Cup

According to images shared by the specialized account Estadios México, Estadio Azteca appears far from ready as it approaches the 2026 World Cup. Less than a year before hosting the opening match on June 11, featuring the Mexican national team, the stadium is still without turf or seating, with sections of the stands undergoing structural work.

Photos show cranes inside the venue and areas where foundations are being reinforced before installing new seats, with no public details yet on their layout or colors. Speculation suggests Club América’s crest, traditionally displayed in the stands, may be absent during the tournament.

The pitch remains a major concern. While BBVA and Akron stadiums have already completed their turf replacements, heavy machinery at the Azteca is still working on bare ground. Organizers face a tight schedule, as the venue must host at least two test matches before the World Cup opener. Pressure is raising, for both the host nation and FIFA, to deliver satisfying conditions for both the players and the worldwide audience.