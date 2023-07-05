Atlético sign top defender

The press service of Atletico Madrid, on its official website, announced the transfer of Turkish national team defender Caglar Soyuncu.

The player joined the Spanish club for free as he was a free agent. The parties have signed a contract until the summer of 2027.

Soyuncu's last club was Leicester City. He played a total of 132 matches in all competitions for the English club, scoring four goals and providing one assist. He previously played for Altinordu and Freiburg. He has played 53 matches for the Turkish national team, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He is the winner of the 2020/2021 FA Cup and the 2021 FA Community Shield.

Soyuncu participated in the 2021 UEFA European Championship. He played in matches against Italy (0-3), Wales (0-2), and Switzerland (1-3). The Turkish national team lost all three matches and did not advance to the knockout stage.

In the previous season, Atletico Madrid finished in third place in the French league table. As a result, the Madrid club secured direct qualification to the group stage of the 2023/2024 Champions League.