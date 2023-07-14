Atlético may sign Japanese midfielder

The Madrid-based club "Atletico" has shown interest in the midfielder of the Japanese national team, Daichi Kamada, according to journalist Daniele Longo on Twitter.

According to the source, the Spanish club is considering the possibility of signing the 26-year-old player in the summer transfer window. Kamada is a free agent, which means he can join a new club for free.

It was previously reported that the midfielder is also of interest to "Milan" and "Napoli".

Kamada's most recent club was Eintracht Frankfurt, where he played from 2017 to 2023. He has played a total of 179 matches in all competitions for the German club, scoring 40 goals and providing 33 assists. With Frankfurt, the Japanese player won the UEFA Europa League in the 2021/2022 season and also won the German Cup in the 2017/2018 season. He has previously played for "Sagan Tosu" and "Saint-Truiden".

Kamada has been playing for the Japanese national team since 2019. He has played a total of 29 matches in all competitions for the Japanese national team, scoring six goals and providing five assists. He has also received two yellow cards.