Atlético close to signing experienced Spanish defender

Vigo defender Javi Galan will move to Atlético Madrid, according to Relevo.

According to the source, the Madrid club agreed to transfer the player for 3.5 million euros. This amount can be increased by bonuses. In the near future, Galan will undergo a medical examination, and then sign a personal contract with the “mattress”.

Galan, 28, made 40 appearances in all competitions for Celta last season, scoring one goal and providing four assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2026.