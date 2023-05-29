"Atletico" wants to sign midfielder from PSG

Madrid's "Atletico" is showing interest in midfielder Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain and the Spanish national team, according to AS.

According to the source, the Spanish club wants to loan the player for a year with an option to buy. Paris Saint-Germain may agree to let the player go, as he has not been able to establish himself in Paris.

In the current season, the 26-year-old Soler has played 37 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

