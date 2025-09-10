Atletico want to sign Bentancur

Bentancur could change clubs this summer

Details: According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are showing interest in Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, viewing him as a potential reinforcement on a free transfer. The report comes from the publication.

The 28-year-old Uruguayan's contract with the London club expires next summer, allowing him to move to another team on a free transfer.

Bentancur, who joined Tottenham in January 2022, made 44 appearances last season, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist.

