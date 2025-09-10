Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.69 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 13, 2025, as part of Matchday 4 in the English Premier League, Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium in London. Let’s take a close look at the teams’ attacking prospects and the best value bet for this clash.

Arsenal

Arsenal come into this home fixture against Nottingham Forest after a narrow 0-1 away defeat to Liverpool. Despite that setback, the Gunners’ start to the season has been largely positive: they opened with a 1-0 away win over Manchester United, then thrashed Leeds 5-0 at home. After three rounds, Arsenal sit third in the league table with 6 points and a healthy goal difference.

The squad situation for Arsenal leaves much to be desired. Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and William Saliba are all sidelined through injury, while Nørgaard and Ben White are doubtful for this match.

Historically, Arsenal have excelled when playing Nottingham Forest at home. In their last six meetings at the Emirates, the Gunners have always emerged victorious, with three of those wins coming in dominant fashion.

Nottingham Forest

After a successful previous campaign, Nottingham Forest approach this season with renewed ambitions. They kicked off with a convincing 3-1 home win over Brentford, followed by a 1-1 draw away at Crystal Palace. However, their last outing saw them suffer a painful 0-3 home defeat to West Ham. As a result, after three rounds, Forest have collected 4 points and currently sit 10th in the table.

The squad situation is relatively stable, but there are some absences. Defender Aina is a doubt, while Domínguez is definitely ruled out for this clash.

In head-to-head meetings with Arsenal, the advantage remains with the London side. Over the last five encounters, Forest have managed just one victory, lost three times, and drawn once. Last season, the teams drew 0-0 at Forest’s ground, but in London, Arsenal cruised to a confident 3-0 win.

Probable lineups

Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Zubimendi, Merino, Martinelli, Madueke, Gyökeres.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Arsenal have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Arsenal scored first in 3 of their last 4 games.

Nottingham Forest have failed to win 10 of their last 11 matches.

3 of Forest’s last 4 away games ended with under 2.5 goals.

Arsenal have won 3 of their last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Arsenal have won their last 4 home matches against Nottingham Forest.

3 of the last 4 head-to-head matches ended with over 2.5 goals.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction

After their setback at Anfield, Arsenal will be eager to bounce back in front of their home fans and underline their status as one of the season’s title contenders. The Gunners have historically dominated Nottingham Forest at home, often winning by large margins. However, Forest have a balanced squad, are disciplined defensively, and will certainly look to put up a fight. We can expect an open, attacking match with both teams likely to find the net, but the edge remains with Arsenal. My tip for this game: over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.69.