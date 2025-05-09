RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Atletico searching for a new goalkeeper. Among the options are Lunin and Espanyol star Joan Garcia

Atletico searching for a new goalkeeper. Among the options are Lunin and Espanyol star Joan Garcia

Football news Today, 11:25
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Atletico searching for a new goalkeeper. Among the options are Lunin and Espanyol star Joan Garcia Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

This summer, legendary Atletico Madrid first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak is likely to leave the club, and the search for his replacement is already underway.

Details: According to Defensa Central, the "Colchoneros" are considering two goalkeepers as potential successors to Oblak.

Atletico's top priority is Andriy Lunin, who has excelled as Thibaut Courtois' understudy for two consecutive seasons. However, the club understands that convincing the Ukrainian to join one of Real Madrid's fiercest rivals will be a tough challenge.

If signing Lunin proves impossible, the alternative is Espanyol's first-choice keeper Joan Garcia, who has emerged as one of La Liga's standout performers between the posts this season. In this case, Atletico will have to outbid Arsenal for his signature.

Atletico are prepared to spend around 25 million euros on their new shot-stopper.

Reminder: Earlier, Atletico forward Julian Alvarez expressed hope that the club would be able to sign Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Espanyol LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors Lifestyle Yesterday, 06:54 Divorce on the horizon? Pep Guardiola hasn't reunited with his wife despite reconciliation rumors
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 05:17 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
2025 IIHF World Championship: Five Predictions for the Tournament Hockey news 07 may 2025, 10:34 2025 IIHF World Championship: Five predictions for the tournament
Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter Football news 06 may 2025, 16:00 Was it a foul? Referee awards penalty against Barça in clash with Inter
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Lifestyle 06 may 2025, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle 05 may 2025, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Wolfsburg - : - Hoffenheim Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Hoffenheim
-
14:30
AC Milan - : - Bologna Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
-
Bologna
-
14:45
Las Palmas - : - Rayo Vallecano Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:25 Atletico searching for a new goalkeeper. Among the options are Lunin and Espanyol star Joan Garcia Football news Today, 10:58 Como on fire. Cesc Fàbregas named Serie A's best coach for April Football news Today, 10:49 Girona head coach Míchel Sánchez hospitalized due to health issues Football news Today, 10:30 BREAKING! Florian Wirtz agrees transfer to Bayern Lifestyle Today, 10:07 New club chosen? Kevin De Bruyne’s wife spotted in Naples Football news Today, 09:59 Hope for Italy! Another pattern discovered between the election of a new Pope and the football World Cup champion Football news Today, 09:25 Rodrygo is close to leaving Real Madrid this summer. Everything depends on Xabi Alonso Football news Today, 09:24 Already back at it. Neymar shows intense training after latest injury Football news Today, 08:46 Bayer is ready for the future. Xabi Alonso comments on his departure from the club Lifestyle Today, 08:41 “We are desperate”: Ansu Fati’s neighbors complain about his wild late-night parties
Sport Predictions
Football Today Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Football 10 may 2025 Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Southampton vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Ipswich - Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Football 10 may 2025 Lazio vs Juventus: Who will secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League zone?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores