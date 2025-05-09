Atletico searching for a new goalkeeper. Among the options are Lunin and Espanyol star Joan Garcia

This summer, legendary Atletico Madrid first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak is likely to leave the club, and the search for his replacement is already underway.

Details: According to Defensa Central, the "Colchoneros" are considering two goalkeepers as potential successors to Oblak.

Atletico's top priority is Andriy Lunin, who has excelled as Thibaut Courtois' understudy for two consecutive seasons. However, the club understands that convincing the Ukrainian to join one of Real Madrid's fiercest rivals will be a tough challenge.

If signing Lunin proves impossible, the alternative is Espanyol's first-choice keeper Joan Garcia, who has emerged as one of La Liga's standout performers between the posts this season. In this case, Atletico will have to outbid Arsenal for his signature.

Atletico are prepared to spend around 25 million euros on their new shot-stopper.

Reminder: Earlier, Atletico forward Julian Alvarez expressed hope that the club would be able to sign Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero.