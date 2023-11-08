Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo spoke about how negotiations are going on for a new contract for team head coach Diego Simeone.

The functionary assured that the specialist will remain on the team, which means the agreement will be extended.

“We have almost agreed. Soon what we are all waiting for will become a reality. Diego Simeone will remain the coach of our club as long as he wants it. A coach like him is entitled to privileges", - ITASportPress quotes Cerezo.

Simeone took charge of Atlético Madrid in 2011. Under the leadership of the Argentine coach, the “mattress guys” won the Spanish championship twice, the national Cup once and the Europa League twice.

In addition, the “mattress guys” reached the Champions League final twice, but never won a trophy.

After 11 rounds of the 2023/2024 season, Atlético is fourth in the La Liga table with 25 points.

Let us remind you that yesterday “Atlético” defeated “Celtic” in the group stage match of the Champions League with a score of 6:0.