RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future

Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future

Football news Today, 03:05
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future Photo: Atlético Twitter

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo spoke about how negotiations are going on for a new contract for team head coach Diego Simeone.

The functionary assured that the specialist will remain on the team, which means the agreement will be extended.

“We have almost agreed. Soon what we are all waiting for will become a reality. Diego Simeone will remain the coach of our club as long as he wants it. A coach like him is entitled to privileges", - ITASportPress quotes Cerezo.

Simeone took charge of Atlético Madrid in 2011. Under the leadership of the Argentine coach, the “mattress guys” won the Spanish championship twice, the national Cup once and the Europa League twice.

In addition, the “mattress guys” reached the Champions League final twice, but never won a trophy.

After 11 rounds of the 2023/2024 season, Atlético is fourth in the La Liga table with 25 points.

Let us remind you that yesterday “Atlético” defeated “Celtic” in the group stage match of the Champions League with a score of 6:0.

Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Ancelotti names Champions League favorites Football news Today, 04:43 Ancelotti names Champions League favorites
Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house Football news Today, 03:58 Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house
Ederson breaks Champions League record Football news Today, 02:53 Ederson breaks Champions League record
In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child Football news Today, 02:42 In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child
Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:04 Mbappe spoke about PSG's disappointing defeat in the Champions League
The first two participants in the UEFA Champions League play-off are now known Football news Yesterday, 17:18 The first two participants in the UEFA Champions League play-off are now known
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Rewrote history. 40-year-old Pepe became the Champions League record holder Tennis news Today, 05:21 Record amount. How much did Swiatek earn for winning the WTA Finals? Football news Today, 04:43 Ancelotti names Champions League favorites Football news Today, 03:58 Parents were taken hostage: Neymar's girlfriend revealed details of the attack on her house Football news Today, 03:46 It became known whether Aspas will be punished for rowdy behavior after the La Liga match Football news Today, 03:37 Lewandowski had his worst streak since 2011 Football news Today, 03:18 Mudryk invited another famous Ukrainian to the Premier League Football news Today, 03:05 Atletico put an end to the question of Simeone's future Football news Today, 02:53 Ederson breaks Champions League record Football news Today, 02:42 In Brazil, they tried to kidnap Neymar's girlfriend and child
Sport Predictions
Football Today Polokwane vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Real Sociedad vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Union prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Salzburg vs Inter prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Bayern vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023 Football Today Arsenal vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Braga prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football Today PSV vs Lens prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023 Football 09 nov 2023 Toulouse vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on November 9, 2023