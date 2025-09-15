Atlético Nacional Facing Harsh Sanction Over Foreign Player Rule Violation

Atlético Nacional is set to receive a heavy sanction after fielding four foreign players at once during their defeat against Atlético Bucaramanga at the Atanasio Girardot. Head coach Javier Gandolfi admitted the mistake in the post-match press conference, acknowledging that the club could face a 3-0 forfeit loss and a financial penalty under Liga BetPlay regulations.

The match itself had already been complicated for Nacional. Goalkeeper Aldair Quintana emerged as the star for Bucaramanga, and Carlos Henao’s strike proved enough to secure the visitors’ victory despite Félix Charrupí’s red card. Yet the decisive blow came off the field, when Facundo Batista and Billy Arce entered the game while Camilo Cándido and Juan Bauzá remained on the pitch, leaving four foreigners on the field for three minutes.

League rules are strict: Article 34 permits no more than three foreign players simultaneously, while Article 83 of the disciplinary code stipulates an automatic 3-0 defeat and a fine if that limit is breached. Gandolfi did not hide his responsibility, stating: “There are no excuses, I didn’t realize we already had three foreigners on the pitch.”

Bucaramanga’s coach Leonel Álvarez confirmed the club will pursue action through official channels. “This is defined by goals, and we have to take advantage. If we can add two more on paper, it’s good for us,” he said. The ruling could reshape the standings, where goal difference is often decisive in determining playoff spots.