"Atletico" is keen on buying the son of a Ballon d'Or winner

Madrid-based club "Atletico Madrid" is showing interest in forward Timothy Weah from Lille and the United States national team, as reported by Diario AS.

According to the source, the Spanish club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The player himself is not opposed to joining "Los Rojiblancos" (Atletico Madrid).

23-year-old Weah is the son of George Weah, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1995. In the current season, the forward has played 32 matches in all competitions for Lille, scoring no goals but providing two assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.