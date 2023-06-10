Atletico found a new scoring forward

Forward Santiago Jimenez, who plays for Feyenoord, can leave the Dutch championship.

According to insider Ekrem Konur, he has received an offer to continue his career at a top club of the Spanish La Liga.

Atletico Madrid are interested in the services of the young player, who is going to try to get him in the current transfer window.

Jimenez played in 45 games for Feyenoord last season, scoring 23 goals and providing three assists.