Atlanta and LA Galaxy Under Pressure as Inter Miami Seek Redemption on MLS Matchday 11

Matchday 11 of the 2025 MLS season offers a compelling mix of high-stakes drama and must-watch clashes across the league. According to MLSsoccer.com, three marquee games are set to define the weekend, with title contenders, struggling giants, and resurgent squads all in action.

In Atlanta, United host Nashville SC on Saturday afternoon under immense pressure. Despite a record-breaking offseason featuring Emmanuel Latte Lath and Miguel Almirón, Atlanta have stumbled out of the gate and are winless in their last four. Head coach Ronny Deila’s tactics and team selection face increased scrutiny, while Latte Lath returns from suspension to try and help stop the slide.

But Nashville arrive flying high, fresh off a 7-2 demolition of Chicago Fire led by four goals from Sam Surridge. Head coach B.J. Callaghan has successfully reinvented the team’s approach, leaning into a dynamic offense that has kept them among the East’s elite. Another dominant showing would underline their transformation.

Later that evening, all eyes shift to South Florida as Inter Miami try to recover from a brutal week. Eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and upset by FC Dallas in league play, the Herons seek stability against the New York Red Bulls. Miami’s star-studded lineup, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, could face rotation amid mounting fixture congestion. New York, led by Emil Forsberg and Eric Choupo-Moting, aim to capitalize on Miami’s vulnerability.

Sunday concludes with Sporting Kansas City welcoming the winless LA Galaxy. Dejan Joveljić faces his former team after his landmark transfer, while the Galaxy desperately chase their first victory. Without injured playmaker Riqui Puig, LA have leaned on Christian Ramírez’s scoring touch, but sit bottom of the West. As pressure mounts, German star Marco Reus has urged his teammates to rediscover their competitive edge.

From Atlanta’s identity crisis to LA’s freefall, Matchday 11 could mark a turning point in the MLS campaign.