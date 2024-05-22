Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Predictions and Betting odds

On May 22, Atalanta and Bayer will meet in the match for the victory in the UEFA Europa League 2023/2024 season. Bookmakers have also made their predictions for the match.

The clear favourite of the match is the team of Xabi Alonso, its victory in regulation time can be bet at odds of 1.78. The probability that Bayer will basically take the trophy is estimated at 1.39.

Atalanta's chances are much higher. A win in regulation time is valued at 4.44, and a win in the tournament in principle - 2.9. A draw in regulation time is quoted at odds of 3.74.

Bookmakers are also confident that there will be goals in regulation time, and the most acceptable odds can be found on the total more than 2 (1.41) and less than 3 (1.51). When it comes to the exact score, the most likely results are: a 1-1 draw, a 1-0 Bayer win (odds of 7), a 2-1 Bayer win (8), and a 2-0 Bayer win (8.5).

Atalanta's victory in regulation time is rated much higher: 1:0 or 2:1 win (odds 13), 2:0 win (odds 20). Let's not ignore the likely authors of the goals.

Bookmakers leave a good chance of scoring a goal to the main goalscorer of Bayer, Victor Boniface. His goal can be bet at odds of 2.25. In the Atalanta squad, the highest probability of a goal is assigned to striker Ademola Lukman (odds 3.7).

Recall that the UEFA Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer will be held on May 22 at 21:00 CET at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.