RU RU
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Predictions and Betting odds

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen Predictions and Betting odds

Football news Today, 03:56
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen. Betting on the match Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen. Betting on the match

On May 22, Atalanta and Bayer will meet in the match for the victory in the UEFA Europa League 2023/2024 season. Bookmakers have also made their predictions for the match.

The clear favourite of the match is the team of Xabi Alonso, its victory in regulation time can be bet at odds of 1.78. The probability that Bayer will basically take the trophy is estimated at 1.39.

Atalanta's chances are much higher. A win in regulation time is valued at 4.44, and a win in the tournament in principle - 2.9. A draw in regulation time is quoted at odds of 3.74.

Bookmakers are also confident that there will be goals in regulation time, and the most acceptable odds can be found on the total more than 2 (1.41) and less than 3 (1.51). When it comes to the exact score, the most likely results are: a 1-1 draw, a 1-0 Bayer win (odds of 7), a 2-1 Bayer win (8), and a 2-0 Bayer win (8.5).

Atalanta's victory in regulation time is rated much higher: 1:0 or 2:1 win (odds 13), 2:0 win (odds 20). Let's not ignore the likely authors of the goals.

Bookmakers leave a good chance of scoring a goal to the main goalscorer of Bayer, Victor Boniface. His goal can be bet at odds of 2.25. In the Atalanta squad, the highest probability of a goal is assigned to striker Ademola Lukman (odds 3.7).

Recall that the UEFA Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer will be held on May 22 at 21:00 CET at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Related teams and leagues
Atalanta Bayer Leverkusen Europa League
Popular news
BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results Hockey news Yesterday, 16:56 2024 Ice Hockey World Championship. Schedule and results
BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 07:04 BREAKING! Real Madrid legend retired after Euro 2024
Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer Football news Yesterday, 06:30 Manchester City's key footballer plans to leave the team in the summer
Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season Football news Yesterday, 05:25 Premier League has released the names of the 60 nominees for the team of the season
BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach Football news 20 may 2024, 12:30 BREAKING! Liverpool have announced the name of their new head coach
More news
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 14:20 Scandalous former world champion believes that the rematch between Fury and Usyk will not take place Football news Today, 14:12 Bayer without centre-forward. Line-ups for the Europa League final Football news Today, 13:48 It has been revealed whether Allegri will be Benzema's head coach Football news Today, 13:38 Macron tried to persuade Real to let Mbappe go to the Olympics. We know the result Football news Today, 13:31 The eccentric Italian forward will become a free agent in the summer Football news Today, 13:00 Usyk could have made his professional football debut this season, but the plan fell through Boxing News Today, 12:36 OFFICIALLY. Legendary British heavyweight will return to the ring against his compatriot Football news Today, 12:23 Juventus finalise terms for Bologna head coach move Football news Today, 12:14 Chelsea set an unusual achievement in the completed English Premier League season Football news Today, 11:46 BREAKING! Manchester United has decided to sack ten Hag
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 by Jason Collins Football Today Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips - May 22, 2024 Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Forge prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey Today New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Tennis 23 may 2024 Pavel Kotov vs Alexander Bublik prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Canada vs Slovakia prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Hockey 23 may 2024 Switzerland vs Germany prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Borac – Zrinjski prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024 Football 23 may 2024 Zamalek vs Future prediction and betting tips - May 23, 2024