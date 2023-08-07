Atalanta announce signing of Italian striker

The press service of "Atalanta" from Bergamo has officially announced on their website the transfer of forward Gianluca Scamacca from London's "West Ham United" and the Italian national team.

The Italian club paid 25 million euros for the player. This amount could increase by several million euros through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2027. Scamacca's salary at "Atalanta" will be 3.2 million euros plus bonuses. In the battle for Scamacca, the Bergamo club outpaced Milan's "Inter."

The 24-year-old Scamacca has been playing for "West Ham" since the summer of 2022. He transferred to the English club from "Sassuolo." The transfer fee amounted to 36 million euros. In total, the player has appeared in 27 matches for the London club in all competitions and scored eight goals. With "West Ham," Scamacca became the winner of the Conference League in the 2022/2023 season. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027, with the option to extend for one more year.

Scamacca has been playing for the Italian national team since 2021. He has played a total of 11 matches for the Italian national team in all competitions, not scoring any goals or providing any assists.