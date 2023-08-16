RU RU
Atalanta announce signing of Belgian midfielder

The press office of Atalanta, on their official website, has announced the transfer of midfielder Charles De Ketelaere from Milan and the Belgian national team.

The club from Bergamo has signed the player on a three-year loan. Atalanta will pay a loan fee of three million euros. In the summer of 2024, the club will have the option to purchase the Belgian for 23 million euros. This amount could increase by an additional four million euros through bonuses.

The 22-year-old De Ketelaere has been with Milan since the summer of 2022. He joined the Italian club from Club Brugge in Belgium. The transfer fee was 35.5 million euros. He has played a total of 40 matches for Milan in all competitions, scoring no goals and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. He has won the Belgian championship three times as part of the Belgian national team.

De Ketelaere has been representing the Belgian national team since 2020. He has played a total of 12 matches for the Belgian national team and scored one goal.

In the previous season, Atalanta finished in fifth place in the Italian league. Therefore, the club earned the right to compete in the UEFA Europa League in the 2023/2024 season.

