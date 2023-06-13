At PSG a showdown over Mbappe's departure began

PSG sporting director Luis Campos may leave his position.

According to a source, the decision to dismiss may be taken personally by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

It is connected with the fact that striker Kylian Mbappe has announced his intentions not to renew his contract with the team.

The source notes that Al-Khelaifi is furious and ready to remove Campos in the near future.

Last season, Mbappe scored 41 goals and made 10 assists in 43 games for PSG.