Aston Villa take the lead in the race for Spain defender
Football news Today, 14:30
Photo: Instagram Pau Torres / Author unknown
Aston Villa is in talks to sign defender Pau Torres from Villarreal and the Spanish national team, according to talkSPORT.
According to the source, the Birmingham club is the favorite in the race for the player. The purchase of the Spanish defender is being insisted upon personally by Aston Villa's head coach, Unai Emery, who previously worked with him at Villarreal. The player is valued at 65 million euros, but he could be acquired for a lower fee since his contract expires in the summer of 2024.
In the past season, the 26-year-old Torres played 39 matches in all competitions for Villarreal and scored one goal.
