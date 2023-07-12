RU RU
Main News Aston Villa sign Spain defender

Aston Villa sign Spain defender

Football news Today, 14:14
The press office of Aston Villa, based in Birmingham, has announced on their official website the signing of defender Pau Torres from Villarreal and the Spanish national team.

The English club has paid €32.5 million for the 26-year-old player. This amount could increase by an additional €5 million through bonuses. The parties have signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Torres is a product of Villarreal's youth academy. He has played a total of 173 matches for the Spanish club in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists. In the 2018/2019 season, he played on loan for Malaga. With Villarreal, Torres won the UEFA Europa League in the 2020/2021 season.

Since 2019, Torres has represented the Spanish national team. He has played 23 matches for the national team in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists, while also receiving one yellow card.

Aston Villa finished in seventh place in the English Premier League last season. Therefore, the club from Birmingham has secured a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League for the 2023/2024 season.

