Aston Villa – Manchester United. Predicted line-ups and latest news

Football news Today, 06:47
Robert Sykes
On Sunday, February 11th, only two matches will take place in the context of the 24th round of the English Premier League, one of which will be the confrontation between Aston Villa and Manchester United.

For both teams, this match holds significant importance in the battle for European competition berths. Aston Villa currently occupies the fourth position in the league table, while the "Red Devils" are in sixth place and are not even qualifying for the Europa League.

Numerous renowned resources such as Sofascore, Fotmob, Besoccer, and Whoscored have already put forward their assumptions regarding the possible starting lineups for each team.

First and foremost, it's worth noting that both teams have players absent due to injuries. At Villa Park, hosts will be without Emi Buendía, John Duran, Ezri Konsa, and Tyrone Mings, while Luke Dinya's participation remains uncertain.

Similarly, Manchester United has four injured players: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malaysia, Anthony Martial, and Lisandro Martínez. Additionally, Mason Mount may not be able to assist his team.

All the aforementioned sources concur regarding Aston Villa's defensive line. Emiliano Martinez will be in goal, with Alex Moreno, Clément Lenglet, Diego Carlos, and Matty Cash in defense.

Discrepancies arise among the sources concerning the midfield, specifically on the right flank. According to Sofascore, Besoccer, and Whoscored, Leon Bailey will play there, while Fotmob places Jacob Ramsey in that position. The rest of the midfield line remains stable: John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, and Boubacar Kamara.

None of the sources doubt that Ollie Watkins will lead the attack for Aston Villa, but who will support him remains uncertain. Fotmob and Whoscored believe it will be Moussa Diaby, while Sofascore and Besoccer favor Youri Tielemans.

  • Projected Aston Villa lineup:

Martinez - Moreno, Lenglet, Carlos, Cash - McGinn, Luiz, Kamara, Bailey/Ramsey – Diaby/Tielemans, Watkins

In the lineup of Manchester United, there is also no unanimous opinion on Eric ten Hag's selection. André Onana will definitely be in goal, with Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot on the flanks. In central defense, everyone expects Harry Maguire, but who will assist the Englishman remains a question. According to Sofascore, Fotmob, and Whoscored, it will be Raphaël Varane, while Besoccer suggests Lisandro Martínez, despite his injury.

The midfield and attacking lines for the team are stable, and all sources agree on the players who will feature there.

In midfield, we'll see Casemiro, Cobi Meany, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford. The only striker, most likely, that Ten Hag will deploy is Rasmus Højbjerg.

  • Projected Manchester United lineup:

Onana – Shaw, Maguire, Varane/Martínez, Dalot – Casemiro, Meany – Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford – Højbjerg

Sofascore

Approximate lineup of teams for the match Aston Villa - Manchester United according to Sofascore

Fotmob

Estimated composition of teams for the match Aston Villa - Manchester United, according to Fotmob

Whoscored

Estimated lineup for the match Aston Villa - Manchester United, according to Whoscored

Let's remind you that the match is scheduled to kick off at 17:30 Central European Time. We have prepared information for you on where you can watch this match in your country.

