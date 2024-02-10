Aston Villa - Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

One of the two matches in the 24th round of the English Premier League, scheduled for Sunday, will be the encounter between Aston Villa and Manchester United. Dailysports has prepared information on where you can watch the match.

Aston Villa - Manchester United: what to know about the match?

In the previous season, Aston Villa barely made it into the European competition zone, while the current football year has been much more successful for them. The "Lions" are currently in the top four and secure themselves a spot in the Champions League for the next season, trailing the leader - Liverpool - by just five points.

Manchester United has shown less stable results, but at the same time, this does not prevent Ten Hag's charges from occupying the sixth position. However, due to the reduced number of European competitions spots, the "Red Devils" do not make it into the list of such teams, trailing six points behind the Europa League zone.

It's worth noting that the previous match between these teams in the current Premier League season ended with a minimal victory for Manchester United with a score of 3-2.

Aston Villa - Manchester United: when and where the match will take place

The match of the 24th round of the Premier League between Aston Villa and Manchester United will take place at Villa Park in Birmingham. The referee will blow the starting whistle at 17:30 Central European Time.

Start time of the match in different countries around the world.

Los Angeles 8:30

New York 11:30

Panama 11:30

Toronto 11:30

Port of Spain 12:30

London 16:30

Yaoundé 17:30

Abuja 17:30

Cape Town 18:30

Aston Villa - Manchester United: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters vary in different countries. We have prepared a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+ Foot

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now, Canal+ Foot

South Africa - SuperSport, DStv

Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports

Other countries: